Earl Thomas officially “questionable,” but here’s why he’ll play vs. Eagles

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

December 01, 2017 01:50 PM

RENTON Earl Thomas is “questionable,” officially defined as a 50-50 chance to play.

But the Seahawks’ M.O. this season says his chances of playing are 75 percent. So expect the three-time All-Pro free safety to start again Sunday night against the soaring Philadelphia Eagles despite a new heel injury.

“He’s fine,” coach Pete Carroll said after Thomas returned to practice Friday in a light, indoor workout that didn’t even involve helmets. “He had something we just attended to (Thursday), a sore foot. That’s it.”

All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight end Jimmy Graham and left tackle Duane Brown seem better than questionable, too. They’ve missed practices in recent weeks to rest what pains them yet have played on.

In fact, the Seahawks have listed players as questionable on the official game injury report 40 times this season, and 30 of those 40 times that questionable player has played in the game. That includes six of eight last week, when Wagner, Brown and Graham were questionable with the same listed injuries but played at San Francisco. Wagner has an astounding interception and Graham got his eighth touchdown catch in seven games in the win over the 49ers.

Defensive end Dion Jordan has yet to practice this week because of his neck stinger, nerve issue. Carroll did not sound optimistic Jordan will be upgraded from doubtful, so expect him to miss his second consecutive game.

Rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones “turned his ankle” in practice Thursday stepping on a teammate’s foot, Carroll said. The Seahawks aren’t sure if Jones will be able to play. If he can’t, Rodney Coe will get a more prominent role. The Seahawks signed Coe to the active roster this week.

Carroll said special-team player D.J. Alexander “has a good shot” to play after a shoulder injury. So this week, all the questionable players sound likely to go, increasing the team’s rate of questionables playing this season.

Mike Davis and Shaquill Griffin aren’t even on the injury list after not playing last weekend. Expect Davis to return to the lead running-back role he had two games ago against Atlanta before he strained his groin. And expect rookie Griffin to return to his starting right-cornerback job Sunday night.

“Yeah, it’s looking like that’s going to happen. I’ll give you that one,” Carroll said of Griffin starting.

Carroll didn’t say it, but with Griffin at right corner expect Byron Maxwell to replace Jeremy Lane starting at left cornerback for out-for-the-year Richard Sherman.

Tight end Luke Willson is back from a concussion and will play Sunday.

