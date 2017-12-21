Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

Carroll sees this as a ‘big week’ in Shead’s comeback

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

December 21, 2017 03:12 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:12 PM

RENTON

There are two weeks remaining in the Seahawks’ regular season.

For guys such as Michael Bennett or Bobby Wagner, a break to heal ailing bodies will be much-appreciated once the season is over.

But for cornerback Deshawn Shead, who had reconstructive knee surgery nearly a year ago?

Seeing game action before the year is out would boost his psyche tremendously, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It would be really important,” Shead said. “My whole goal is to hurry up and get back out there. I am doing everything I can to get back out there. It would feel good to get back out there and know I can ... possibly help this team.”

Shead returned to practice two weeks ago, and has ramped up his workout activity this week as the team prepared to play at Dallas on Sunday.

“This is a big week for him,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “This is his chance to get back to full speed in everything he is doing.

“His heart and mind are there, and he is working hard in practice. He’s just got to get back to full tempo to make sure he is safe and solidly back.”

As Gregg Bell reported last week, if Shead is not ready by Wednesday, he will likely be placed on injured reserve.

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

    Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) practice fully Friday, and is cleared to resume a full workload. So is outside linebacker K.J. Wright, who missed the Rams’ game.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 1:28

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas
Russell Wilson on NFL fining Seahawks for him returning to game at Arizona 3:02

Russell Wilson on NFL fining Seahawks for him returning to game at Arizona
Seahawks emphasizing tackling fundamentals this week, Richard says 1:57

Seahawks emphasizing tackling fundamentals this week, Richard says

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.