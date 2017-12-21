Carroll sees this as a ‘big week’ in Shead’s comeback

There are two weeks remaining in the Seahawks’ regular season.
For guys such as Michael Bennett or Bobby Wagner, a break to heal ailing bodies will be much-appreciated once the season is over.
But for cornerback Deshawn Shead, who had reconstructive knee surgery nearly a year ago?
Seeing game action before the year is out would boost his psyche tremendously, he said.
“It would be really important,” Shead said. “My whole goal is to hurry up and get back out there. I am doing everything I can to get back out there. It would feel good to get back out there and know I can ... possibly help this team.”
Shead returned to practice two weeks ago, and has ramped up his workout activity this week as the team prepared to play at Dallas on Sunday.
“This is a big week for him,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “This is his chance to get back to full speed in everything he is doing.
“His heart and mind are there, and he is working hard in practice. He’s just got to get back to full tempo to make sure he is safe and solidly back.”
As Gregg Bell reported last week, if Shead is not ready by Wednesday, he will likely be placed on injured reserve.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
