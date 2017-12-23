The Seahawks will welcome special-teams captain and 2016 starting cornerback DeShawn Shead back from two knee surgeries in 11 months for his 2017 season debut Sunday at Dallas. The team added him to the active roster on Saturday after three weeks of testing his knee in practices.
The Seahawks will welcome special-teams captain and 2016 starting cornerback DeShawn Shead back from two knee surgeries in 11 months for his 2017 season debut Sunday at Dallas. The team added him to the active roster on Saturday after three weeks of testing his knee in practices. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
The Seahawks will welcome special-teams captain and 2016 starting cornerback DeShawn Shead back from two knee surgeries in 11 months for his 2017 season debut Sunday at Dallas. The team added him to the active roster on Saturday after three weeks of testing his knee in practices. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

Eleven months after knee surgery, DeShawn Shead activated for season debut Sunday at Dallas

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

December 23, 2017 03:00 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

DeShawn Shead is back.

The Seahawks cleared their special-teams captain and 2016 starting right cornerback off the physically-unable-to-perform list onto the active roster on Saturday. Shead will make his 2017 season debut on Sunday at Dallas, 11 months after he had reconstructive knee surgery.

Shead had a second, clean-up surgery in July that set back his recovery. He returned to practice three weeks ago, and as he expected then the team used all three weeks it had before league rules required it decide whether to activate Shead or put him on injured reserve.

He takes the spot on the 53-man roster vacated earlier this week when Seattle waived reserve linebacker Kache Palacio.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shead’s reaction:

Earlier this month, Shead said: “I thought I was going to be back the first game of the season. But that’s just my mindset. That’s just me being optimistic. But it’s a daily grind.

“All I could do is take it day by day, and grind. And trust the process.”

Shead has been grinding since late January to get back, a couple weeks after he tore knee ligaments making an outside cut defending a pass during Seattle’s loss at Atlanta in the divisional playoffs.

“It’s been a long haul for him,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said earlier this month. “And anytime you ever heard me talk about him, I would tell you he is ridiculously on it, in terms of his rehab and his effort and his preparation and all of that. I’m thrilled for him...”

Last offseason, after his injury and surgery, Shead was on track to be a restricted free agent. But in early March the Seahawks decided not to tender him a restricted offer. That made him an unrestricted free agent. Still in the beginning stages of his recovery and rehabilitation, he talked to Buffalo this spring about a possible contract.

“We definitely talked, talked numbers and everything,” he said of the Bills. “But ultimately I wanted to be here, with my brothers. I’ve been here since my rookie year. I wanted to be here with my brothers.”

The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract on March 17, a little more than one week after they made him a free agent.

I asked Shead what it meant to him that a few months after knee reconstruction the Seahawks signed him back instead of keeping him away.

“It meant a lot. It meant they trusted me,” he said. “They know what type of person I was. They knew I was going to attack this process 110 percent, and take it as another challenge to come back and be better than I was before.

“It means a lot to me that they know who I am, and they know that I am going to come back better than I left.

“So for them to trust in me and do what they did, I mean, I’m not going to let them down.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

    Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) practice fully Friday, and is cleared to resume a full workload. So is outside linebacker K.J. Wright, who missed the Rams’ game.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 1:28

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas
Russell Wilson on NFL fining Seahawks for him returning to game at Arizona 3:02

Russell Wilson on NFL fining Seahawks for him returning to game at Arizona
Seahawks emphasizing tackling fundamentals this week, Richard says 1:57

Seahawks emphasizing tackling fundamentals this week, Richard says

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.