Pete Carroll on Seahawks defense cashing in on motivation at Dallas to rebound from Rams loss

"I don't know. I'm just going to keep ballin.' Hopefully they see the value."
The Seahawks stay alive for their sixth consecutive postseason despite gaining just 136 yards, their fewest since 2013, and just 93 yards passing by Russell Wilson, his career low.
The linebacker recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass against the Cowboys.
Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) practice fully Friday, and is cleared to resume a full workload. So is outside linebacker K.J. Wright, who missed the Rams’ game.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson discusses the NFL's fine to the team for violating concussion protocol after he took a big hit earlier this season but only missed one play.
Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard discusses the team's tackling fundamentals ahead of this week's game against Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett received $50,000 for his foundation's social causes from the United Way.