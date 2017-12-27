Bruce Arians’ comments about Seattle adds spice to Cardinals-Seahawks on Sunday

The Cardinals don’t have Carson Palmer--the veteran who has shredded the Seahawks the last two times Arizona has played in Seattle is out for the season with a broken arm. Drew Stanton will be Arizona’s quarterback instead on Sunday.
But the Cardinals do have coach Bruce Arians telling his players on the way to this regular-season finale that CenturyLink Field is Arizona’s “home field.”
Here's motivation for them. Bruce Arians talkin bout CenturyLink being the Cards Home field... #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/kuRXZxull4— (@3lone) December 25, 2017
So a little spice to the final game on 2017 on New Year’s Eve.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked Tuesday on his weekly radio show with Seattle’s KIRO AM about Arians’ comments.
“Bruce gets to say whatever he wants, man,” Carroll said. “He can say whatever he wants. Bring them on. Let’s go. We’ll go play some football on Sunday and we’ll figure it out.”
Carroll said his Seahawks players are likely to notice what the Cardinals’ coach said.
“They might have some fun with that, I don’t know,” Carroll said. “I would imagine they would.”
But, hey, the Seahawks have far more to play for on Sunday than responding to Arians’ words. They must win and Carolina must win at Atlanta also on Sunday afternoon for Seattle to advance to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive January.
SEAHAWKS’ NEXT OPPONENT
ARIZONA CARDINALS (7-8)
1:25 p.m. Sunday, CenturyLink Field, Ch. 13
Line: Seahawks by 8.
Against the Seahawks: The series is tied at 18 wins apiece, with one tie, last season’s 6-6 epic slog in Arizona. The Cardinals have won two straight at CenturyLink Field and three of their last four in Seattle, which is why Arians was crowing to his guys. That includes their 34-31 win over the Seahawks on Christmas Eve 2016 and 39-32 in Seattle on Nov. 15, 2015. Palmer shredded the Seahawks in both those games. He’s out for the season now with a broken arm. The Cardinals’ last loss in Seattle was Nov. 23, 2014, 19-3.
What to know: After not playing for five games, Stanton replaced Blaine Gabbert as Arizona’s fill-in quarterback for Palmer last weekend against the Giants. And Arizona smacked New York 23-0 at home. Stanton completed 20 of 34 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. That was Stanton’s first start since the Cardinals last played the Seahawks. He completed just 24 of 47 throws with a touchdown Nov. 9 against Seattle. … Stanton’s career numbers against the Seahawks: three games, all losses, with a 50.6-percent rate of completions, one touchdown, three interceptions and a passer rating of just 57.3. Seattle has sacked Stanton seven times in those three games. … The Cardinals had iconic receiver Larry Fitzgerald throw a pass on a trick play last week. It went for 21 yards. … The 34-year-old Fitzgerald keeps doing it for Arizona. His 101 catches are tied for second-most in the NFL. It’s his third consecutive season with 100 receptions, and the fifth such season of his 14-year career. This is his ninth season with at least 1,000 yards receiving. … He’s averaged six catches and 10 targets per game against Seattle, 155 receptions in 26 career games, with 11 touchdowns. … With workhorse David Johnson out since wrist surgery in September, the Cardinals’ running game is even worse than the Seahawks’. Kerwynn Williams is Arizona’s leading rusher through 15 games with 351 yards, and the Cardinals are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing offense (84.7 yards per game). … The Giants actually out-gained the Cardinals 293-289 last weekend, but Arizona forced three New York turnovers. … Arizona is 14th in passing, 22nd in total offense and 25th in scoring. … The Cardinals have scored 18 or fewer points in nine of their 15 games. One big reason: Their offensive line has allowed 51 sacks, most in the NFC and third-most in the league behind Indianapolis (55) and Houston (52). … Arizona’s swarming defense has been much better: sixth overall and fourth against the run. … Chandler Jones leads the NFL with 15 sacks. He’s the strongside linebacker in Arizona’s 3-4 defense, but expect the Cardinals to get him over Seahawks’ iffy right tackle Germain Ifedi no matter which side is the strength of Seattle’s formation on passing downs. … Former University of Washington star Budda Baker from Bellevue High School has become a rookie star, a Pro Bowl special-teams player and now starter at strong safety. He replaced Tyvon Branch, who tore a knee ligament in early November. Baker had just 14 plays on defense in Arizona’s first eight games. … Baker is one of four Cardinals selected to the Pro Bowl, with Fitzgerald, Jones and standout cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Quotable: "We’ve got a big one next weekend, now. All right? We know that’s our home field. We’re goin’ up there and kick their (rear ends)."—Cardinals coach Bruce Arians to his players in the locker room immediately after last weekend’s win over the Giants, on a televised video about Sunday’s game at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.
