More Videos

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 1:51

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

Pause
Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 1:40

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released 1:56

911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released

Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 0:28

Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:21

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Will Ellen DeGeneres wear a Gig Harbor #GIRLPROMISE shirt? ‘Definitely,’ says fashion creator 1:44

Will Ellen DeGeneres wear a Gig Harbor #GIRLPROMISE shirt? ‘Definitely,’ says fashion creator

Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea 2:38

Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com