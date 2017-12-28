Six-time Pro Bowl free safety Earl Thomas missed practice Thursday with a new knee injury three days before the Seahawks’ regular-season finale against Arizona. Seattle must win, and have Carolina win at Atlanta also on Sunday, to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive January.
Seahawks Insider Blog

Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss Seahawks practice 3 days before must-win regular-season finale

By Gregg Bell

December 28, 2017 06:08 PM

RENTON Earl Thomas and Michael Bennett have new, unspecified issues that kept them from practicing.

Hard to believe those will keep two of the Seahawks’ remaining stars out of the must-win regular-season finale on Sunday against Arizona, though.

The team’s report from Thursday’s indoor practice listed Thomas with a knee injury, after weeks being listed with a heel issue. The six-time Pro Bowl safety has played on, including when he made all kinds of news on Christmas Eve at Dallas.

Bennett, the Pro Bowl defensive end, was listed with an “illness.” That’s on top of the bad toe and plantar-fascia issue through which he has been playing 80 and even 90 percent of snaps in games. That’s far more than the Seahawks want for him, but what they have had to do with fellow Pro Bowl end Cliff Avril out for the year, top rookie pass rusher Malik McDowell yet to practice as a pro and other depth issues along the defensive line.

Reserve offensive linemen Matt Tobin was also listed with an illness. So there may be something going through the Seahawks’ locker room. ‘Tis the season.

Starting right cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and tight end Luke Willson (ankle) had new injuries listed while limited participants in practice.

Coach Pete Carroll, the team’s lone source on injury information, didn’t speak to the media on Thursday. He is next scheduled to do that Friday following practice.

Jarran Reed returned to practice as a full participant the day after he missed because of a new back injury. Fellow defensive tackle Nazair Jones remained out with the ankle he badly sprained weeks ago.

