Illness going through Earl Thomas, Seahawks’ locker room before must-win game vs. Arizona

More Videos 1:42 Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice Pause 2:34 Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more 4:17 Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:14 Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:22 De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures 3:33 Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice Thomas and Michael Bennett have been among the handful of players the team has sent home the last two days because of sickness. Thomas and Michael Bennett have been among the handful of players the team has sent home the last two days because of sickness. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com

Thomas and Michael Bennett have been among the handful of players the team has sent home the last two days because of sickness. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com