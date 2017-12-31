It’s over. The season. Seahawks’ run of 5 straight postseasons. Walsh miss ends 26-24 loss to Arizona

SEATTLE With 2 minutes left in it, the Seahawks’ season ended.
At the 2-minute warning with Seattle driving at the Arizona 31-yard line, Atlanta completed a 22-10 victory over Carolina. That eliminated the Seahawks, because the Falcons moved to 10-6 and owned the head-to-head tiebreaker by beating the Seahawks in Seattle last month. So it will be Atlanta, not Seattle, at the Los Angeles Rams next weekend in the NFC’s wild-card round.
Just then, a full, yellow moon emerged above the east upper deck of CenturyLink Field. It should have been blue.
This is the first time since 2011 the Seahawks are not in the playoffs.
Blair Walsh then attempted a 48-yard field goal with 32 seconds left, a try for which coach Pete Carroll played by running the ball and the clock before it. Walsh missed.
That fits Seattle’s 2017 season.
It ended Sunday with the 26-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks’ third loss at home in the last two months.
Seattle (9-7) ensured its first January in six years without a postseason with three, completely unnecessary 15-yard fouls at key points in the final two quarters. Thomas Rawls’ for taunting after a catch and run to the Cardinals 25 took the Seahawks out of field-goal range. All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner’s needlees shove of quarterback Drew Stanton extended Arizona’s game-winning drive.
Wagner’s foul for roughing fill-in passer Drew Stanton with a shove to the chest well after Arizona’s quarterback threw incomplete on third down--a pass to Larry Fitzgerald rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin deftly broke up--led to the 42-yard field goal by Phil Dawson with 2:21 left. That was the winning points for the Cardinals (8-8), who won for the third consecutive time in Seattle and fourth time in five trips.
Doug Baldwin’s tremendous, toe-tapping touchdown catch of 29 yards from Russell Wilson (18 for 29 passing, 221 yards, two touchdowns, with another 36 yards rushing while chased by Cardinals all day) gave the Seahawks their first lead. It was 24-23 with 10 minutes remaining.
Baldwin was exquisite on the game-turning play. The move past Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, his over-the-shoulder catch and his double-toe tap inside the sideline of the end zone were all exquisite--as exquisite as Wilson’s throw. That brought Seattle all the way back from an absolutely atrocious first half into the lead.
But the Seahawks gained just 24 net yards of offense in an absolutely atrocious first half. It was as bad as they could have produced, given the stakes. While Carolina and Atlanta were tied at 7 in Georgia, the Seahawks got booed off their field at halftime for the second consecutive home game.
Then Seattle’s offense did something. Finally.
Aided by a defensive-holding foul on a Wilson throwaway while chased to his goal line on the first play, the Seahawks went on an 80-yard drive to finally get into Cardinals territory. On fourth and 6 from the Arizona 35, Carroll discarded a 53-yard field-goal attempt by Walsh and went for the first down. Wilson only looked at tight end Jimmy Graham, who settled in a soft zone between linebackers. Graham’s catch and run for 20 yards up the middle set up Wilson’s 18-yard touchdown pass lofted in the back left corner of the end zone to Doug Baldwin.
Seattle was down 20-14.
On Arizona’s ensuing drive, Griffin intercepted a deep pass by Drew Stanton, the 10-year backup playing because Carson Palmer is recovering from a broken arm. Griffin kept the ball from his first interception, but Seattle didn’t keep the momentum. The Seahawks ran three plays, had an illegal-block penalty on a run by Wilson that turned third and short into second and 20, and Seattle punted for the sixth time still down 20-14.
Arizona got a 15-yard pass from Dawson to Jermaine Gresham on second and 14 to set up Phil Dawson’s third field goal. Seattle was back down 23-14.
In Atlanta, the Falcons converted an interception in Carolina’s end thrown by Cam Newton into the first of consecutive field goals to take a 16-7 lead on the Panthers. Seattle’s improbable dream was dying.
Then, J.D. McKissic caught a lucky deflection that plopped into his arms as he was falling down to convert a third down. On the next third down, and 1, Wilson rolled right and threw back to Luke Willson. The tight end was all alone at the Cardinals 5-yard line. But Wilson’s pass was underthrown, and the No.-2 tight end dropped the ball off his hands while on his knees. Instead of first and goal, Seattle settled for a 49-yard field goal to cut Arizona’s lead to 23-17 with 13 minutes to go.
At the same time, the Panthers cut the Falcons’ lead to 16-10 in Atlanta.
Hope returned.
Rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who earned got his first career interception, raking his hands down onto Larry Fitzgerald’s arms to break up a third-down pass, and the Seahawks got a 28-yard punt return by Tyler Lockett to the Seattle 41.
But in Atlanta, the Falcons took a 19-10 lead on Carolina with a 56-yard field goal and 6 minutes left.
Then Wilson to Baldwin happened, and Seattle finally had the lead. Even if Carolina did not.
The total yards in the first quarter were Arizona 110, Seattle 0.
Yes, zero net yards, on six offensive plays resulting in two punts. One was a 29-yard shank by normally nails punter Jon Ryan. That set up the Cardinals with a drive start at the Seattle 42.
That drive ended with Elijhaa Penny’s 4-yard touchdown run, and the Seahawks were down 17-7.
At that point, the total yards were Arizona 145 and Seattle 0.
The officials gave Arizona a gift and field goal late in the first half. Stanton overthrew Larry Fitzgerald by 3 yards for what appeared to be an incomplete pass. Then the official from the opposite side of the field, 30-some yards away, threw a late flag on Seattle nickel defensive back Justin Coleman for pass interference. Fitzgerald, the Cardinals’ legendary, future Hall-of-Fame receiver, drew the call by throwing up his arms with Coleman near him but not impeding him as the ball sailed far past.
That set up Arizona at the Seahawks 32. Then Phil Dawson kicked a 46-yard field goal to make it 20-7.
Without Lockett, it would have been 20-0.
He took the Cardinals’ kickoff following Arizona’s touchdown on the game’s opening possession, from the 1-yard line. Lockett ran left--and untouched 99 yards to tie the game. Briefly tie the game.
It was the second kickoff return for a touchdown in Lockett's three-year career. Went for 105 yards for a score in rookie year of 2015, when he made the Pro Bowl as a returner.
