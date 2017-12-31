Doug Baldwin on end of Seahawks' season: 'Painful'

2:24 Pete Carroll on Sunday's loss mirroring Seahawks' lost season Pause

1:51 Michael Bennett on his future, Seahawks' lost season

0:44 Seahawks defensive lineman Dion Jordan talks about road back to NFL with Seattle

7:24 Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of Seahawks' thudding end

0:36 Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark: 'I am not here for the short term'

1:04 Bobby Wagner after Seahawks' season ends

2:02 Thomas Rawls thought he was just playing ball but owns key Seahawks penalty in ending loss

1:40 Michael Bennett on Marshawn Lynch, having Dwight Freeney as Seahawks teammate, more

3:33 Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor