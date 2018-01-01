More Videos

Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor 2:00

Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor

Pause
Russell Wilson: 'This isn't the end of an era. It's a beginning' 4:42

Russell Wilson: 'This isn't the end of an era. It's a beginning'

Michael Bennett on his future, Seahawks' lost season 1:51

Michael Bennett on his future, Seahawks' lost season

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of Seahawks' thudding end 7:24

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of Seahawks' thudding end

Seahawks defensive lineman Dion Jordan talks about road back to NFL with Seattle 0:44

Seahawks defensive lineman Dion Jordan talks about road back to NFL with Seattle

Doug Baldwin on end of Seahawks' season: 'Painful' 3:31

Doug Baldwin on end of Seahawks' season: 'Painful'

Taking the plunge into 2018 0:48

Taking the plunge into 2018

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 1:13

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling'

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com