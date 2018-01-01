Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling'

Says he believes that because he has great confidence in himself.
Wagner closed with season with three tackles against Arizona, and a crucial late-hit penalty that extended the Cardinals go-ahead scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
Another atrocious first half by the Seahawks and Blair Walsh’s missed field goal at the end is a fitting way for Seattle to finish its first season without the playoffs since 2011.
Baldwin caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona.
Thomas and Michael Bennett have been among the handful of players the team has sent home the last two days because of sickness.