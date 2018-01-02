Is Pete Carroll retiring? “I ain’t going nowhere.” What about John Schneider’s Seahawks future?

RENTON Those national reports Pete Carroll may retire from coaching the Seahawks?
“I ain’t going nowhere,” the 66-year-old coach said without being asked Tuesday, in an end-of-the-season press conference that has come earlier than any in Seattle since 2011.
The Seahawks aren’t in the playoffs, and Carroll spent more than 37 minutes describing how “jacked” he was to tackle the challenges of transitioning this Super Bowl team from 2013 and ‘14 back toward that excellence in 2018.
“We’re fired up about what’s coming up,” Carroll said, talking more quickly and enthusiastically than he did at the end of the Seahawks’ grinding 2017 season of injuries, controversies and a 9-7 record with four home losses, their most since that other season without the playoffs under Carroll, 2011.
Never miss a local story.
“I’m fired up about it. I’m ready to go. Any of those other conversations that you guys heard or wanted to ask questions about, you don’t even have to ask them.
“I ain’t going nowhere. I’m fired up to be here. And I can’t wait to get going. I feel great. And I’m pumped, and I need to translate that and transfer that into the rest of the program so that everybody’s ready to go.
“We need you guys to be jacked up, too. You going to kick back and take it easy now? Or are you going to bust it and see what you can uncover?
“Everybody’s in it. And I couldn’t be more fired up about that. But, unfortunately, it’s just too soon. The frustrations of that, they dig deep. And sometimes, as much as I hate to learn the hard way...but sometimes you’ve got to.”
As for whether his leadership duo with general manager John Schneider, who arrived from being an executive for the Green Bay Packers in January 2010, the same month Carroll joined the Seahawks from USC to remake the franchise...
The Packers made official on Tuesday what became known Monday: GM Ted Thompson is leaving that position, to “transition to senior advisor to football operations.” Schneider, a Packers shareholder like many locals are in upper Wisconsin, is a prime subject of rumors he may replace Thompson, that he may come home to Lambeau Field, which is six miles north of where he grew up and went to high school in De Pere.
I asked Carroll if, as he begins assessing how to fix the Seahawks this offseason, he is “convinced” Schneider will be with him for reshaping the Seahawks.
“Yeah, I am. As a matter of fact, I am,” Carroll said.
“I think he’s going to be here, yeah. That’s what I’m counting on.”
Comments