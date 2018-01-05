Seahawks to make more changes to offensive line this offseason. They have to.

There are more changes coming in 2018 to a struggling Seahawks offensive line that needs it. Right tackle Germain Ifedi (65) and right guard Ethan Pocic (77) may or may not be at their same places next season. Left tackle Duane Brown (76) is the best thing Seattle has going up front. Left guard Luke Joeckel (78) is about to become a free agent after an underwhelming and injury-filled one season with the team. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP