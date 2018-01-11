The reason Denver’s Gary Kubiak apparently is not interested in Seahawks’ coordinator opening

Strike Gary Kubiak off as a potential candidate to become the Seahawks’ new offensive coordinator.
So says the man who put the Super Bowl-50-winning coach out there in November as a possible, and coveted, NFL coordinator in 2018.
Jason La Canfora, national NFL reporter for CBS Sports, wrote in early November citing “several of Kubiak’s coaching assistants” that Denver’s former coordinator and head coach plus head man for the Houston Texans may be open to returning to coaching as a coordinator. Kubiak spent the 2017 season as a senior advisor for the Broncos.
That led to some immediate speculation on Wednesday, when the Seahawks fired Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator, that Seattle might be interested in the 56-year-old Kubiak to replace him.
Kubiak led some of the league’s top scoring and rushing offenses while as the Broncos’ coordinator from 1995-2005. The former backup quarterback in Denver for Hall of Famer John Elway stepped away from coaching following the 2016 season, citing health concerns.
On Thursday, I co-hosted The Morning Show on Seattle’s KJR-AM with Dick Fain. La Canfora was one of our guests. I asked him to update Kubiak’s status and potential interest in becoming an NFL offensive coordinator in 2018.
“He had talked to a lot of his former coaches earlier in the year, and alerted some of them who are out of work, ‘Hey, I can’t be a head coach. I know those days are over. But I’m looking at some of these offenses, I’m looking at some of these teams that aren’t, frankly, doing what I think they could be doing, and there might be an opportunity for us’ (in 2018 to coach again),” La Canfora said.
“And then as we started getting closer to go time, and as people started sniffing around and calling in the final weeks of the regular season, and after sitting down with his wife, he’s like, ‘Yeah, even the coordinating thing, for my health and for my family’s health and their concerns, I don’t think that’s going to work.
“But I am enjoying doing these little scouting projects for John Elway.’”
Elway is the Broncos’ executive vice president and general manager.
La Canfora said after other people starting calling Kubiak, Elway sweetened Kubiak’s role as a top advisor for Denver.
“John Elway formalized his role far beyond what it had been,” La Canfora said of Kubiak. “And I don’t know that there is going to be any going back on that.”
You can listen to La Canfora’s comments about Kubiak, the Seahawks’ coaching firings and more here.
Another name thrown into the candidate pile for Seattle by a national NFL writer on Thursday: former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. That was by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He wrote the Colts’ quarterback coach the last two seasons “will be among the names in the mix.”
Schottenheimer’s offenses in six years leading the Jets’ (2006-11) and three running the Rams’ schemes (2012-14) were not nearly as run-heavy as Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s firings of Bevell and line coach/running-game coordinator Tom Cable on Wednesday prove Carroll wants Seattle’s offense to be in 2018.
On Wednesday Falcons coach Dan Quinn did his part to squelch talk of another potential option for Carroll as Seattle’s new offensive coordinator: A reunion with Steve Sarkisian.
While Atlanta was preparing to play Philadelphia this weekend in the NFL playoffs, Quinn told reporters in Georgia there is "zero chance" Sarkisian, the former Washington Huskies coach and Falcons’ first-year offensive coordinator, becomes the Seahawks’ new OC and play caller.
Carroll gave Sarkisian his first coaching job. Sarkisian was an offensive assistant at USC from 2001-04 on Carroll’s first Trojans staff. Sarkisian eventually became Carroll’s offensive coordinator at USC, before he became a first-time head coach at UW in 2009. Carroll followed him to Seattle to take over the Seahawks a year later. The two have remained in contact through Sarkisian’s tumultuous time since.
Get ready for all sorts of rumors and names tied to the Seahawks’ coaching openings at offensive coordinator and line coach. ‘Tis the season in the NFL for agents floating supposed interest in coaching clients, often to try to generate some that may or may not exist.
