Doug Baldwin to Trump’s “prayers and condolences” over Florida high-school killings: “WAKEUP!!!!”

Doug Baldwin has a clear message for President Donald Trump--and any others sending condolences after yet another senseless tragedy of a mass shooting at a high school in our country.
“WAKEUP!!!!”
Yea.. but the fact is that they AREN’T safe. Just more rhetoric and no action. WAKEUP!!!! https://t.co/PEIZ9k61zm— Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) February 15, 2018
President Trump and the Seahawks’ top wide receiver were reacting to Wednesday’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, by what authorities there say is a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland who fired an assault rifle to kill at least 17 people at the school in Broward County.
Baldwin has for the last couple years been at the forefront of action, not rhetoric. He’s met with authorities and police to change our society’s laws and ways. He’s called for police reform, for changes in polices for and use of deadly weapons.
The 29-year-old Stanford graduate is a Florida native; he was born and raised in the panhandle city of Gulf Breeze, on Pensacola Bay. He is the son of a law-enforcement and Homeland Security officer.
This past season he announced the created of the Seahawks’ Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund. The goal of the fund is “to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice” in the United States. The fund is believed to be the first of its kind in the NFL. Baldwin wants to possibly expand it to other pro leagues in America.
He has been a face and voice of the Seahawks’ protest movement since 2016. That’s when he met and talked with police organizations from across the state and with Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. He has quoted the U.S. Constitution, the Department of Justice and Martin Luther King Jr. in advancing his cause. He’s written a letter to Congress that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell caused this past fall pushing for legislation for criminal-justice reform.
Now, yet another school with dead children. More devastated families.
It’s made Baldwin take on Trump--and every other politician--sending more prayers and more condolences yet still not taking any impacting action to curb mass shootings in our schools and communities.
