End of era: Seahawks reportedly tell Richard Sherman they are releasing him

Money talks. Money also walks.
That’s why Richard Sherman is strolling out of Seattle.
He is gone.
As anticipated, the Seahawks have informed their superstar cornerback they are going to release him on Friday after 117 games, 111 starts, seven seasons, four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, two Super Bowls, the franchise’s only NFL championship--and growth into one of the most outspoken personalities in Seattle sports history.
That is according to a report on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Seahawks have informed perennial Pro-Bowl CB Richard Sherman that they are releasing him today, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018
End has come for one of the most iconic players in Seattle sports history.
Sherman will be a free agent this weekend.
The only NFL team he’s known, the team that transformed him from a ticked-off, fifth-round draft choice into a national superstar, saves his $11 million salary for 2018 against this year’s salary cap.’
As the news was breaking Friday morning, Sherman posted on his Twitter account a reminder to all--including his doubters, “ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down”--what he has accomplished.
“Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course” pic.twitter.com/nonbj7rQDA— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 9, 2018
The franchise- and region-rattling move comes three weeks before his 30th birthday. It’s not just Sherman’s age and recent injury history that has turned him into an ex-Seahawks at least a year sooner than planned. The now-fully-transitioning Seahawks need cap space to make other foundational moves necessary this offseason--fixing the rushing offense, getting more pass rushers, and so on--to return to the playoffs they missed this winter for the first time in six years.
Sherman’s cap charge became the team’s primary target to increase spending flexibility. He was scheduled to have the second-highest base salary on the team this year; only franchise quarterback Russell Wilson at $15.5 million is higher.
And the Seahawks weren’t going to release Wilson.
The Seahawks gave indications they may have considered keeping Sherman at a much more team-friendly cap charge for this year--that is, at a substantially reduced salary. But the proud, ever-confident Sherman would have had to become a different man overnight to agree to a sizable pay cut in a contract year.
The team are likely to wait until the start of the league year on Wednesday to officially announce Sherman’s release. And it’s likely to officially be a waived-injured designation. That’s an injury settlement of an undisclosed sum, stemming from his torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2017 season in November, plus a second surgery recently on his other Achilles.
Wednesday is when the Seahawks can officially reach an injury settlement and waive-injured a player for an condition that occurred the previous year. The exact amount of the injury settlement will determine exactly how much of Sherman’s $11 million salary the Seahawks will save against their 2018 cap. Injury settlements count against salary caps, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement.
Both sides had been pushing for quick resolution, before the end of this week, after Sherman came to the realization earlier in the week that the Seahawks didn’t have him in their plans for 2018 or beyond.
The Seahawks need to know how much cap space/buying power they have for their many needs ahead of the free-agent negotiating period that begins Monday and the buying market that opens on Wednesday.
Sherman wanted his release, if it was going to happen, sooner than later. He can now begin shopping for a new team at a salary for this year that he hopes will, combined with his injury settlement with Seattle, approach that $11 million he had been scheduled to earn for the Seahawks.
Hello, New England?
As if Seahawks’ fans aren’t torn enough over a Sherman shopping trip that, at least during the team’s best days, they’d never thought they’d see.
Sherman started every Seahawks game at left cornerback from Oct. 30, 2011, midway through his rookie season, through Nov. 9, 2017, the night he tore his Achilles in Arizona in what is now his final game for Seattle. His five full seasons as a starter--2012 through ‘16--were the best five years in franchise history.
His long arms, smarts and preparation to the point of knowing what the offense was going to do made him the definition of a shutdown cornerback. Sherman effectively eliminated one-third of the field; league and Super Bowl most valuable player Aaron Rodgers simply refused to throw his way in Packers-Seahawks games. Seattle’s other 10 defenders had to defend only two-thirds of the field as the Seahawks went to the playoffs in every one of those five years. Sherman was an All-Pro in 2012, ‘13 and ‘14. The latter two of those seasons ended with the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
The 2013 season ended with Sherman leading the NFL with eight interceptions--and his Seattle defense smashing record-setting legend Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl 48.
Today for the Seahawks, that seems like a lifetime ago.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
