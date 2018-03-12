With Kam Chancellor’s playing future still in doubt, Seahawks re-sign S Bradley McDougald

The Seahawks have renewed their Kam Chancellor insurance package.
Seattle has reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with Bradley McDougald. Monday’s deal for last season’s fill-in strong safety is for $13.95 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
McDougald, 27, was something of a mini-revelation last season after the Seahawks signed the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter to a one-year contact at the veteran minimum of $800,000 to backup Chancellor and free safety Earl Thomas. Chancellor got a season-ending neck injury in the win at Arizona Nov. 9. McDougald ended up starting nine games for the Seahawks, was a sure tackler and proved himself in pass coverage.
Chancellor may never play again. He’s got tests this spring on his neck and awaits the recommendation of doctors on whether any more football is a good idea. His $6.8 million base pay for 2018 is guaranteed against injury; it became guaranteed in early February. Because of that, and the fact Chancellor, who turns 30 next month, has a similar injury guarantee for 2019 worth $5 million that vests next February, he (unlike Cliff Avril) is unlikely to retire. So the Seahawks are likely to carry Chancellor on the roster this year on the physically-unable-to-perform list, waiting on the possibility doctors clear him to play. The team is paying him the $6.8 million either way.
Now the Seahawks have McDougald back to start the season in Chancellor’s place again.
