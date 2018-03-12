Seahawks tender 2018 offer to kettle-jumping nickel DB Justin Coleman for his own pot of gold

The Seahawks’ kettle-jumping defensive back just leaped into a personal pot of gold.
Seattle rewarded its revelation at nickel DB last season and restricted free agent now with a tender offer for 2018 at the second-round level, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The second-round tender value this year means an offer of $2.914 million for one year.
That’s nearly five times what the 24-year-old Coleman earned last season, after the Seahawks acquired him in a trade from New England just before the opening game in early September.
It’s nearly double the $1.58 million Coleman has made in his first three years in the NFL, with Minnesota (2015), New England (’15-’16) and Seattle (’17).
Never miss a local story.
So, yes, he will undoubtedly sign it and be back with the Seahawks this year.
The second-round tender means Coleman could sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Seahawks would get the opportunity to match it to keep him. If the Seahawks would decline to match such an offer, they would get a second-round draft choice from the team that would sign Coleman.
The trade at the beginning of last season for Coleman was one of general manager John Schneider’s best moves of the Seahawks’ first playoff-less season in six years. Coleman was so good he supplanted Jeremy Lane as Seattle’s nickel back, leading Schneider to trade Lane to Houston in October. Lane returned because he failed his trade physical with the Texans, but barely played the rest of the season. Seattle waived Lane last week to save $4.75 million against the salary cap.
Meanwhile Coleman was making unforgettable plays like the interception return for a touchdown in the win Christmas Eve at Dallas--and more specifically his leap into a giant, red, Salvation Army kettle prop the Cowboys set up behind the end zones each holiday season to advertise giving. It was the best, most entertaining moment of the Seahawks’ mainly disappointing season.
It was Coleman’s second interception return for a touchdown of 2017.
#Seahawks Pick-6 @JustinColeman27 will take that! #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/PnvblSRB3p— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2017
So Schneider and Seattle moved to keep Coleman for 2018.
The other restricted free agent Seattle is most likely to tender an offer to stay with the team this year is defensive end Dion Jordan. He and Frank Clark are the only experienced, proven pass rushers likely to play for the Seahawks right now this year, after last week’s trade of Pro Bowl end Michael Bennett to Philadelphia. Jordan has played only five games the last three years.
Seattle’s other restricted free agents waiting to see if they get tendered are running backs Mike Davis and Thomas Rawls, plus special-teams player Dewey McDonald. The Seahawks are likely to offer Davis and perhaps McDonald, less so Rawls. Rawls was mothballed for most of last season. The Seahawks chose rookie Chris Carson as the lead back and then after Carson got injured Davis late in the season.
Any restricted free agents not tendered an offer by their teams prior to Wednesday at 1 p.m. become unrestricted free agents free to sign with any team. The fre-agent market opens Wednesday afternoon.
Comments