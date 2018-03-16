Seahawks reportedly agree to terms with free-agent WR Jaron Brown from Arizona

The Seahawks got their third addition in free agency--a veteran who’s been mostly a third wide receiver for Arizona.
Jaron Brown agreed to terms on a contract with Seattle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Friday night.
The 28-year-old Brown finished his fifth season with the Cardinals in 2017. He caught a 25-yard touchdown catch in his final game for them, Arizona’s 26-24 win over the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on New Year’s Eve.
Brown had career highs of 31 catches, 447 yards and four touchdown receptions last season while catching passes from three quarterbacks, two after starter Carson Palmer got a season-ending injury. Four of his nine career touchdowns and eight of his 12 career starts came in 2017.
Brown’s 13 catches for 136 yards in nine career games against Seattle are his most against any NFL team.
The Seahawks traded wide receiver Jermaine Kearse to the New York Jets in September along with a second-round draft choice to get defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Then this week Paul Richardson, who was Seattle’s number-two wide receiver the final two months of last season behind Doug Baldwin, signed a $40-million, four-year contract this week with Washington.
And Russell Wilson’s third top receiving option, tight end Jimmy Graham, signed this week with Green Bay for $10 million per year.
So Brown’s signing is to help replenish that depleted corps.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Brown is the third free agent the Seahawks have added since the market opened Wednesday. The first two were outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo and, Friday, tight end Ed Dickson.
They’ve lost or let go into free agency 11 former starters in nine days: Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, DeShawn Shead, Graham, Paul Richardson, Sheldon Richardson (on Friday to Minnesota), Mike Davis, Thomas Rawls, Luke Joeckel and Oday Aboushi.
