Former first-round pick D.J. Fluker, Seahawks agree on one-year deal; an option at guard, maybe tackle

Now-former New York Giants offensive lineman D.J. Fluker agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Seahawks, according to his agent through NFL Network. Fluker, 27, was the 11th-overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Chargers and has played right tackle and right guard. He started six games last season for the Giants before a toe injury ended his only season with New York. AP/Winslow Townson AP