Seahawks bring back ex-Eagles No.-1 pick Marcus Smith to restock pass rush

The Seahawks' back-filling for Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril continues.

The names don't exactly have the same cache.

Marcus Smith is the latest to come back to compete for the many, wide-open jobs in Seattle's depleted pass rush. The former first-round pick by Philadelphia re-signed with Seattle Thursday. It's a one-year contract, and ESPN reported it has a potential maximum value of $2.7 million.

That likely means a lot of inventive bonuses on top of a base salary not too far above league minimum.

Seattle signed Smith before last season, after the Eagles released their 26th-overall pick in the 2014 draft as one of their bigger drafts busts recently. The 25-year old played in 14 games last season for the Seahawks. he gained prominence after Avril got a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in October.

Seahawks coaches believe they can help Smith realize his full potential after three-plus years of sputtering through the league and becoming one of Philadelphia's biggest recent draft busts.

And Seattle needs pass rushers. Along with Avril perhaps never playing again, Seattle traded fellow Pro Bowl end Michael Bennett to Philadelphia this month.

Since they traded Bennett March 8, the Seahawks have signed free-agent pass rusher Barkevious Mingo and tendered an offer to Dion Jordan of $1,907,000 to keep Miami’s former first-round pick and pass rusher in Seattle this year.

Coach Pete Carroll loves to stockpile pass rushers. With Frank Clark the only other proven one on the roster—and his contract ends after 2018—the Seahawks need to add more through next month's draft, more signings, or both.