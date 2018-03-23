Houston police detail alleged Michael Bennett incident involving elderly paraplegic woman

Houston police detail prosecutors' allegations that former Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett pushed through a 66-year-old female paraplegic security guard at last year's Super Bowl. He was indicted on an abuse charge Friday.
As anticipated, the Seahawks released their superstar cornerback on Friday after 117 games, 111 starts, seven seasons, four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, two Super Bowls, the franchise’s only NFL championship--and growth into one of the mos
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson beams in the New York Yankees dugout before a baseball spring exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday. And Seattle coach Pete Carroll says he’s fine with that, for multiple reasons.