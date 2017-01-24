Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei on first day of 2017 training camp

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei meets with the media Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

Sounders FC

Sounders flag flies over the Capitol

Several hundred jubilant Sounders FC fans feel the thrill of hoisting the Sounders FC MLS Cup trophy. Governor Jay Inslee, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer and former players Kasey Keller and Roger Levesque raise the team flag on the Capitol campus.

Sports Videos