Soccer notebook: Sounders announce two friendlies

The Seattle Sounders on Wednesday announced two international friendlies including a game against a German club for the first time.
On July 8, the Sounders will host Eintracht Frankfurt — currently ranked third in the Bundesliga and pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification — for the club’s first-ever competition against a German club. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at CenturyLink Field.
The other game is against Mexican side Club Necaxa on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. It’s the third time a Liga MX side has faced Sounders FC in a friendly at CenturyLink Field.
“We are excited to welcome clubs from two of the best top-flight leagues in the world, as both opponents help us achieve long-term goals for the organization,” Sounders FC owner Adrian Hanauer said in a news release issued by the team.
“In an attempt to excel in the CONCACAF Champions League, facing a proven Liga MX club in Necaxa helps us prepare for the next edition of the tournament. Additionally, by playing a top Bundesliga side for the first time, our club has the opportunity to showcase itself against a strong representative from one of the most prominent soccer countries in the world.”
With Frankfurt’s visit, the Bundesliga becomes the sixth international soccer league to travel to CenturyLink Field for an international friendly since 2009, following the Barclays Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Argentine Primera Division, Scottish Premier League and Liga MX.
The friendlies occur in two downtimes in the Sounders schedule. The club has an open window between March 19-31. MLS stops play during CONCACAF’s regional tournament in the summer.
Sounders FC has hosted 10 friendlies in the past eight seasons, going 3-5-2 in those games.
MONTERO TO VANCOUVER
The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired striker Fredy Montero as a Designated Player on a one-year loan from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda.
The 29-year-old Montero makes his return to MLS after breaking out with the Sounders from 2009-12, during which time he became a three-time All-Star and the Sounders’ all-time leading scorer (47 goals and 34 assists in 119 regular season appearances). His totals with the club include seven goals and two assists while helping Seattle win three U.S. Open Cup titles, as well as six goals and four assists in the CONCACAF Champions League.
Montero had nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances with Tianjin Teda last year. Since his stint in Seattle, he also played with the Colombian team Millonarios and Sporting Clube de Portugal and has made four appearances with the Colombian national team.
LLOYD SIGNS WITH MAN CITY
Preparing for a new challenge at Manchester City, FIFA player of the year Carli Lloyd is relishing the chance to improve her game.
The United States captain signed Wednesday to play for English champion City this spring.
The 34-year-old Lloyd is expected to rejoin the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League in June.
