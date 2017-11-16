Sounders forward Clint Dempsey discusses 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honor

The Seattle Sounders' new jerseys feature all-over tones of rave green, with a unique brush-stroke print across the entire front body. Modeling the kits in this video are defender Kelvin Leerdam, forward Will Bruin and goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
The road-heavy span is over. Seattle gets four of its next six matches at CenturyLink Field, starting Saturday against New England. And, of course, the MLS Cup rematch with Toronto FC looms a week later in Seattle.
Run through practice with Seattle Sounders veteran forward Clint Dempsey as the Major League Soccer champions open the 2017 season with preseason training camp at the Starfire Sports complex in Tukwila.