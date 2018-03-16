Sounders 2 pleased to make themselves at home in Cheney Stadium

70 Here's the dirt on the soccer field at Cheney Stadium Pause

46 Seattle Sounders unveil new kits

54 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer on making lineup choices

108 Stefan Frei on how Sounders want to play in final

62 Sounders forward Clint Dempsey discusses 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honor

57 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: "It's nice to be home, but it is a long season."

62 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer scouts Vancouver

373 Clint Dempsey chats after Sounders training Thursday

72 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener