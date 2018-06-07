Fan reaction, highlights, voices from stunning Sacramento Republic FC Open Cup victory

Sacramento Republic FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday night, June 6, 2018, at Papa Murphy's Park.
David Caraccio
Seattle Sounders unveil new kits

Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders unveil new kits

The Seattle Sounders' new jerseys feature all-over tones of rave green, with a unique brush-stroke print across the entire front body. Modeling the kits in this video are defender Kelvin Leerdam, forward Will Bruin and goalkeeper Stefan Frei.