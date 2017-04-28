Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: "It's nice to be home, but it is a long season."
The road-heavy span is over. Seattle gets four of its next six matches at CenturyLink Field, starting Saturday against New England. And, of course, the MLS Cup rematch with Toronto FC looms a week later in Seattle.
