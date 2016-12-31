Defense’s record stingy streak ends, and stats tell a story

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away' Pause

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:41 WATCH: Wilson coach Dave Alwert discusses 85-82 win over Franklin

1:38 Baby, it's cold outside. See how some Tacomans stay warm.