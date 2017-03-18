Dave Boling: Sounders give deserving fans their title banner

It started as a vague, insistent rumbling, like something industrial grinding over in Pioneer Square.

But this was rhythmic. And it got louder. It was coming closer.

It was a mobilized army of soccer fans — thousands chanting and singing in a display of support for a team that hadn’t yet played a game.

The symbolism was obvious: The Seattle Sounders FC fans were at a level above MLS standards before the team ever kicked a ball in the spring of 2009.

So often over the seasons, the stories were about the fans, the attendance records, the sellout crowds. And, oh, won’t it be something when the team finally reaches the level of play these diehards deserve?

The payday comes at 4 p.m. Sunday when the 2017 Sounders play host to the New York Red Bulls and the black veil is pulled off the 2016 MLS championship banner in the west rafters of CenturyLink Field.

“It’s what this city deserves, with the support they’ve had over the years,” said star Clint Dempsey, who missed the late-season championship run when he was sidelined with an irregular heartbeat. “It was great for the team to bring them the championship.”

The term “great” isn’t an overstatement in this case, although “stunning,” “shocking,” or any other word capturing a high degree of amazement could be used for what the slumping Sounders pulled off.

The 2016 Sounders were having the worst season in franchise history, had fired their only head coach, Sigi Schmid, and were in a position of having to win almost every time out to make the playoffs.

And they did.

Kasey Keller was goaltender on that first Sounders team, and now serves as color commentator. He’s seen this team and fan phenomenon from the start.

“Obviously, having the amount of season ticket holders and fan support from the first game was a massive component,” Keller said of the team’s success. “But it was the collective of things coming together to build it that was unique.”

Keller cited some of other factors.

“You look at the partnership with the Seahawks, the void left when the Sonics left town, the success we had (competitively) that first season from Day One,” Keller said. “It was like a momentum that just kept building.”