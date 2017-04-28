Dave Boling: Did Seahawks wait too long to cash in on extra picks?

Maybe this will become known as the draft in which Trader John went too far.
An impressive list of highly rated draft prospects were passed over by Seahawks general manager John Schneider before he finally joined the NFL draft in Friday’s second round.
There’s always the risk, when trading back to bank extra picks, that you become one of the teams that passes over a future Hall of Fame player.
Schneider has built his team on shrewd draft picks and trading down from the obvious, and sometimes overrated, to find talented, motivated players in the lower rounds.
There’s a great upside to the Seahawks’ first choice (35th overall), Michigan State’s Malik McDowell, who is reputedly a versatile defensive lineman.
McDowell said on the phone Friday evening that some liken him, at 6-6, 299, to former Cardinal Calais Campbell, who was a nightmare for the Seahawks.
The question about McDowell, by those who share such opinions on television and the internet, is that his effort is inconsistent.
Obviously, you want to hire somebody who’s suitably enthused about his job.
I’d suggest that this isn’t usually an issue for newcomers to the Seahawks. At least not in recent seasons.
This team practices too fast and hard every session. And as long as the Hawks are led by the core of players who have been on hand, any laggards get their attitudes adjusted in a hurry.
Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin and any number of others will not stand for inconsistent effort.
As one impressionable young Seahawks player once told me, if you’re not going full speed, Thomas will run you down.
It will be fair, soon, to wonder how long that core will be around to school young players on the culture of competitiveness. Who will become the next generation of hyper-competitive and driven team leaders?
McDowell could join Frank Clark and Jarran Reed to form the core of what will become the next generation of talented Seahawks defensive linemen.
But nine guys were drafted after the Seahawks traded down from No. 26 to 31 (with Atlanta), and from No. 34 to 35 (with San Francisco).
Of those nine, three were talented edge rushers and two were considered first-round offensive tackles. The Seahawks could use players at those positions, of course.
Another, Washington cornerback Kevin King, looked like a perfect fit for the Hawks. At 6-3, 200 pounds, fast and physical, King would have looked good opposite the similarly built Richard Sherman.
And if another team waves the proper trade bait to lure Sherman away, King would seem to give the Seahawks a good start toward replacing him.
At No. 31, the pick the Seahawks sent to San Francisco, the Niners took Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.
Foster was the 2016 Butkus Award winner. He was one of the best college football players in the country. There’s fair debate whether he’d be a perfect fit for the Seahawks defense -— for several reasons.
He has had some behavioral issues and questions about his health. So maybe the Hawks dodged a poor fit.
But it’s not a great leap to see him turning into another Patrick Willis for the 49ers, and Foster will be somebody the Hawks will have to face twice a year.
Schneider got a big and versatile lineman from LSU in the second round, too. Ethan Pocic is 6-6, 317 pounds, and played center at LSU. But he might get a chance to earn a starting role just about anywhere on the offensive front.
Trader John Schneider still had a lot of chips in his pocket to add talent.
But there were some pretty attractive talents that went elsewhere on Friday.
Comments