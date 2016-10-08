John McGrath: In his first season, Scott Servais aced the skipper’s test

2:55 VIDEO: Columnist John McGrath's 5 favorite things in Baseball Hall of Fame Pause

2:49 Tacoma's Lincoln High students get tips in Hong Kong on pingpong

3:46 Highlights: Talan Alfrey does it all in Auburn Mountainview's 42-21 win over Auburn

1:33 WATCH: River Ridge routs Eatonville, clinches at least share of division title

3:20 Highlights: Connor Wedington, big plays keep Sumner undefeated with win over Olympia

0:34 Steilacoom's Anthony Leiato blocks punt, earns play call of the week

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

2:07 Waddell Creek homeowner contends with ongoing shooting noise

2:48 Jim Graham talks about his experiences with illegal shooting at Capitol Forest

2:37 Chris Petersen on final preparations for Oregon