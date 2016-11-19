John McGrath: No more roadkill for Huskies — they’re going after big game now

2:55 VIDEO: Columnist John McGrath's 5 favorite things in Baseball Hall of Fame Pause

2:35 Anti Trump rally and march in Tacoma

0:30 Anti-Trump protesters dress up, speak out at Tacoma's Wright Park

1:47 Chic makeover transforms Stadium District high rise

2:07 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll excited to see RB Thomas Rawls return Sunday

4:13 Highlights: Tre Weed, Ben Wilson step up in Sumner's 16-13 state win over Woodinville

1:29 WATCH: Peninsula coach Ross Filkins discusses season-ending loss to Meadowdale

4:18 WATCH: Lincoln's season ends in 3A state quarterfinal loss to O'Dea

1:35 Old Japanese-American building on move in Eatonville

0:44 Detectives: Camera catches parents abandon 2-year-old at gas station