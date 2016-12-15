John McGrath: NFL runs players ragged, and gets ragged football

2:55 VIDEO: Columnist John McGrath's 5 favorite things in Baseball Hall of Fame Pause

1:20 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: "This was a night about defense, a championship night"

1:19 DE Cliff Avril after 1 1/2 sacks help Seahawks win NFC West

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yd line

1:18 Tails aren't wagging over decision to close McKinley Park off-leash zone

0:12 Semi rolls over, blocks highway off-ramp

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:42 All Through the Night: Welsh Christmas Revels

1:38 Finishing the humpback whale skeleton at Foss Seaport

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall