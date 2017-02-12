John McGrath: Fultz finished with Huskies? For his sake, I hope so

1:43 Operation Shark Dive helps soldiers cope with the wounds of war Pause

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

3:06 Highlights: Cameron Cranston lifts Union to state with win over Bellarmine Prep

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

0:32 Mudslide blocks Pioneer Way East in Puyallup

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court