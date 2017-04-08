MLB power rankings

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing

Daffodil Festival Queen Marin Sasaki of Orting beams with pride

Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

Getting around a Tacoma I-5 traffic jam

Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

4:16