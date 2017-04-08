MLB power rankings

1. Chicago Cubs (1): Home opener on Monday night will feature first raising of world championship banner in Wrigley Field history.
2. Cleveland Indians (2): If Mike Trout has any kind of regression, Tribe shortstop Francisco Lindor vaults into the thick of league MVP race.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers (3): Dodgers have to be happy for persevering with the eccentric but electric talent that is Yasiel Puig.
4. Boston Red Sox (4): If 22-year-old outfielder Andrew Benintendi already appears to be at home in Fenway Park, it’s because he is. The rookie got his jitters out of the way last August after call-up from Double-A.
5. Houston Astros (6): During near-sweep of Mariners last week, Astros had look of league’s most balanced team.
6. Washington Nationals (5): Pinch-hit homer in seventh inning of opener at Nationals Park earned Adam Lind a career-first curtain call.
7. Colorado Rockies (15): Right-handed starter Antonio Senzatela, from same Venezuelan city as Felix Hernandez, showed shades of young King Felix in big league debut.
8. Seattle Mariners (8): If there’s no such thing as a must-win game during the first week of the season, why did Thursday night’s victory at Houston feel like a must win?
9. San Francisco Giants (9): Going into weekend, pitcher Madison Bumgarner had more home runs than Blue Jays, Cardinals and Pirates.
10. St. Louis Cardinals (10): If franchise ever commissions a statue of eight-time Gold Glove catcher Yadier Molina, it likely won’t depict a baseball stuck to his chest protector.
11. Baltimore Orioles (13): Zach Britton last Wednesday became fifth reliever in MLB history to convert 50 consecutive save opportunities.
12. New York Mets (12): Impressive 2017 debut of Matt Harvey was his first start since July 4, when Mets fans booed him off the field.
13. Minnesota Twins (19): Manager Paul Molitor on Twins opening with sweep of Royals: “We talk about perspective a lot, but to come out and beat a good team three times in a row to start a season, it makes you feel pretty good.”
14. Arizona Diamondbacks (21): Eight different D-backs hitters collected hits in 9-3 victory over Giants.
15. Texas Rangers (7): Closer Sam Dyson on surrendering eight runs in two appearances, without recording three outs: “I’m just looking at the next 159 games and trying to at least get a full inning in.”
16. Detroit Tigers (14): After securing rotation role with a 23-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in Grapefruit League, Matt Boyd gave up four runs and five walks in first 2017 start.
17. New York Yankees (17): From the Believe It Or Not file: Yanks offering 200,000 tickets this season priced at $15 or less.
18. Toronto Blue Jays (11): Center fielder Kevin Pillar figures to contend as league leader of an unofficial stat: most diving catches drawing “ahhhs” when replayed on video board.
19. Pittsburgh Pirates (16): Manager Clint Hurdle on 37 degree temperature for Friday home opener: “It’s not as cold when you win.”
20. Tampa Bay Rays (20): Starter Blake Snell, a Shorewood High grad, returned to Seattle during the offseason as an assistant coach for the T-Birds basketball team.
21. Oakland Athletics (26): Third baseman Ryon Healy set RBI records at the U. of Oregon for single season and career.
22. Chicago White Sox (27): The Charlotte Knights, the Sox Triple-A affiliate, regarded as most talented team in minor leagues.
23. Kansas City Royals (18): It wasn’t all that long ago when the shaky Royals bullpen boasted the likes of Wade Davis, Greg Holland and Luke Hochevar.
24. Los Angeles Angels (25): Newly acquired catcher Martin Maldonado impressing Angels with solid defense.
25. Miami Marlins (23): Definition of small sample size: Through three games, catcher J.T. Realmuto ranked either first or second in 19 statistical categories.
26. Cincinnati Reds (29): After failing to hit a pinch-hit home run in 2016, Reds got one from reliever Michael Lorenzen.
27. Atlanta Braves (22): Signing Ryan Howard to a minor league contract based on Braves’ first-hand experience with Howard, who hit 52 homers against them while with the Phillies.
28. Milwaukee Brewers (24): Third baseman Travis Shaw, son of former All-Star closer Jeff Shaw, connected for pair of doubles in Brewers’ debut.
29. Philadelphia Phillies (29): Nickname of 5-foot-11, 200-pound center fielder Odubel Herrera is “El Torito,” Spanish for “the bull.”
30. San Diego Padres (30): Cursed? Teenage starter Anderson Espinoza, a top prospect obtained last July from Boston, beginning season on DL with forearm tightness.
