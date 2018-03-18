Seahawks need to end the Thomas Drama and ship him, with or without a first-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys, rumor has it, are interested in trading for Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas.
In exchange for Thomas, the Seahawks, rumor has it, are asking for a pair of draft choices: one in the first round, another in the third.
If Dallas is amenable to those terms, I suspect Hawks general manager John Schneider signs off in, oh, maybe five seconds, with four to spare. Thomas is a three-time All Pro and the last healthy link to the Legion of Boom, but acquiring the No. 19 overall draft choice for him would be a wise deal. Throw a third-round selection into the mix, and it’s a no-brainer.
Ah, but there’s a problem. Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner who generally manages the team, happens to have a brain. He’s not giving up the most coveted of NFL commodities — prime draft choices — for a veteran who’ll turn 29 in May. A veteran, I might add, yearning to become the league’s highest-paid safety when his contract expires after the 2018 season.
Complicating any possibility of a Thomas trade is the Cowboys’ salary-cap inflexibility. They’ve got no more than $3-million to spare, which makes restructuring current contracts a more pressing priority than taking on an expensive one-year rental.
Although the Seahawks recent roster reshuffling has afforded them a bit more freedom under the salary cap, they’re not eager to meet Thomas’ demand of a contract extension guaranteeing him, say, $45-million.
Thomas, ever the drama major, is threatening to hold out next season before pursuing free agency, in which case the Hawks would be compensated with a third-round draft pick. Not an ideal scenario, but it’s an option worth pondering.
A better option is reassessing Thomas’ value as a trade chip. Although he’s still a force capable of anchoring a once-great secondary, his career is approaching its inevitable decline phase. Built to bruise at 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds, Thomas is reliably durable, a virtue but also a concern.
Since the Hawks drafted him in 2010, he’s started 121 games. Over those 121 games, he’s gotten credit for 463 solo tackles and 199 assists. Think about that: 662 collisions with big, strong, fierce athletes running as fast as they can.
General managers always can be fleeced, but I suspect there’s no GM in the league willing to surrender a first-round draft choice for Thomas. And a third-rounder on top of it? It’s not happening.
So turn down the volume and explore the idea of trading Thomas for a second-round draft choice. Maybe gussy it up with some future late-rounders, but the gist of the deal would be obtaining a quality draft pick for a 29-year old free safety threatening to sit out unless he’s awarded a jackpot contract.
Since Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll teamed up in 2010, the Seahawks have scored on such second-round draft choices as wide receiver Golden Tate, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, center Justin Britt, defensive end Frank Clark and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic.
Granted, there’s been some swings and misses — running back Christine Michael did little in Seattle, and there’s reasonable doubt if last year’s second-round selection, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, ever will do anything — but under Carroll and Schneider, the Hawks have hauled quite more out of the second round than the first.
Exhibit A: Offensive tackle James Carpenter.
Exhibit B: Offensive tackle/guard/whatever Germain Ifedi.
Thomas is the exception, the first-rounder the new regime correctly identified as a future star. He arrived amid great expectations, and he’s fulfilled them.
But the baggage is getting heavy. Upon suffering a broken leg during a December game in 2016, Thomas told the world, via social media, that he was contemplating retirement. Emotions are raw in the immediate aftermath of a devastating injury, and Thomas’ retirement talk was interpreted as an iron-man athlete screaming in pain.
Three weeks later, at 10 p.m on Christmas Eve, Thomas used social media to inform the would he would resume his career. Merry Christmas, everybody!
On the most recent Christmas Eve, after the Seahawks beat Dallas this past season, Thomas hustled toward the Cowboys locker room and embraced head coach Jason Garrett on the walkway.
“If you have a chance to come get me,” Thomas told Garrett, “come get me.”
Garrett was minutes removed from the home defeat that bounced his team from the playoffs. Merely speculating here, but my guess is that his mind was not on Earl Thomas’ contract status.
That awkward conversation was Thomas’ jump-the-shark moment with the Seahawks, the moment he arranged a trade to a team to be determined.
Ask for a second-rounder, and call it good.
John McGrath: jmcgrath@thenewstribune.com, @TNTMcGrath
