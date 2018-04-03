A good end to March Madness. Now comes the heavy lifting for college basketball

NCAA President Mark Emmert is hopeful the scandal roiling college basketball will lead to major rule changes, but schools paying players is likely a nonstarter. In a 45-minute phone interview with The Associated Press, Emmert said he expects a commission to reform college basketball to put forth proposals that could modernize NCAA rules on player-agent relationships, address the NBAs one-and-done rule and devise new ways to handle contentious and high-profile enforcement cases. David J. Phillip AP