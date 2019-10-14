Vote now for the Week 6 high school football Athlete of the Week in the Olympia area

Olympia wide receiver Will Anderson races for a touchdown in front of Puyallup defensive back Isaiah Dickerson on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s week six high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until noon on Wednesday.

You can read about each athlete and their accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Will Anderson, Olympia: Hauled in six passes for 158 yards and two touchdown in Bears’ loss to 4A SPSL power Puyallup.

Josiah Johnson, W.F. West: Rushed five times for 142 yards and four touchdowns and completed 3-of-6 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in 70-13 win over Rochester.

Darion Brown, River Ridge: Running back rushed 35 times for 284 yards and four touchdowns in 42-25 win over Fife.

Ben Hoffman, Yelm: Tornados’ QB completed 10-of-16 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 57-0 win over North Thurston. Also tallied a rushing touchdown.

Chase Sobolesky-Reynolds, Centralia: Running back rushed 17 times for 186 yards and a touchdown and hauled in four catches for 63 yards in 25-22 win over Black Hills.

Jaylen Clay, Tumwater: Rushed once for a 56-yard touchdown in No. 1 Tumwater’s 54-8 win over Aberdeen. Also returned a punt for a 65-yard touchdown.

Adam Dafoe, Timberline: Blazers’ QB completed 11-of-16 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in 55-14 win over Shelton.

Andy Ros, North Thurston: Rushed 20 times for 108 yards in 3A South Sound Conference loss to Yelm.

Tristan Redman, Capital: Cougars’ quarterback completed 10-of-17 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown in 38-14 loss to Gig Harbor.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.