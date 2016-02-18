Newsroom internships

The News Tribune

The Paper

With a history dating to 1883, The News Tribune today is the second largest newspaper in the state of Washington. The signature distinction of The News Tribune is how thoroughly it dominates the local news market of Pierce County in both print and online. Seattle newspapers and television stations and digital media do not come close to The News Tribune's status as the most authoritative source of local news.