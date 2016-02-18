Newsroom internships

2019 Internship information for The News Tribune (Tacoma, WA):
If you’re a college student looking for an internship, we’d like to hear from you.
We’re looking for smart, curiosity-driven self-starters who are interested in picking up professional experience in news, features or sports reporting, copy editing/page design, online or photography.
We offer one paid internship position where an intern is expected to work 37.5-40 hours a week for 12 weeks. The application deadline for the 2019 paid summer internship position is January, 15 2019.
PAID NEWS INTERN
Join The News Tribune (Tacoma, WA) in the summer as an intern and gain practical education, professional experience and have a great time working alongside reporters and editors in our newsroom.
This is a paid internship position.
You will work on stories, be assigned a mentor, and hear experts, from the publisher to investigative reporters, talk about the ever-changing world of journalism.
Our company: The News Tribune is one of 30 news organizations in the McClatchy Company. We’re a Northern California news and information company, with our newspaper ,website (thenewstribune.com) and other products on different delivery platforms.
We primarily serve the Tacoma-Pierce County region. We are an award-winning organization with a reputation for accuracy, fairness, credibility and civic purpose. Our investigations bring about change. Our community involvement touches readers. Our news imperatives bring them information fast and truthfully.
The summer internship/core mission: Our goals are many. First is to educate and train aspiring journalists in the principles and rigors of their desired profession. Second is to bring new voices to our newsroom to give us fresh perspectives. Third is to put you to work – you will write stories (or photos or program out social plans or make videos. While you learn, you. Fourth, this can be a try-out. We are surveying and assessing future journalists either to fill jobs or to recommend to our colleagues in other news organizations around the nation. Our interns have moved on to become reporters, editors and publishers.
The program/supervision/support: Our interns are vital and we value them. The program works this way:
Most internships are 12 weeks, 37. 5 to 40 hours per week. Schedule could include weekend hours. This is a paid position.
Interns learn how to cover local news, features and business – and more. If they work in editorial (the opinion pages), that stint is the last one in their rotation. We don’t want reporters to work in opinion and rotate back into the newsroom. Each intern, while being assigned to a department and responsive to its supervisors, also has a mentor. This is the editor who oversees them, guides them, helps solve problems. Intern can work in multimedia as well, creating content and crafting social for digital platforms.
Send: A resume, a cover letter detailing your qualifications and 3-5 of your best published clips to Sue Kidd at sue.kidd@thenewstribune.com. Email and attachments preferred. Include links to stories, personal websites, resume, portfolio, if available. Put in the subject field -- (your name) application for paid internship.
THE DEADLINE IS JANUARY 15, 2019.
Qualifications include:
The ability to write quickly, accurately and well; Solid news judgment; Driven, with an instinctive grasp of what will engage your audience; A deep grasp of what drives interest on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms; A strong entrepreneurial spirit, good curiosity and high energy; A collaborative style that works comfortably across teams spread throughout the office and company. A familiarity with entry-level video editing platforms is preferred.
For more information, contact internship coordinator Sue Kidd at sue.kidd@thenewstribune.com.
