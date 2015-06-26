Contact Us

June 26, 2015 01:44 PM

General telephone inquiries

Main Office: (253) 597-8742

General office hours

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Administration

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Publisher & President David A. Zeeckdavid.zeeck@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8554
Vice President of Advertising Dawn Leibolddawn.leibold@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8487
Editor and Vice President of News Dale Phelpsdale.phelps@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8681

Advertising Administration

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Vice President of Advertising Dawn Leibolddawn.leibold@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8487
Senior Advertising Manager Tacoma and Gig Harbor Rob Whiterob.white@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8407
Advertising Manager Tacoma Swati Puriswati.puri@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8413
Digital Sales Manager Rod Coryrod.cory@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8460
Senior Advertising Manager Olympia/Classifieds Melissa Jenkinsmelissa.jenkins@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8569

Classifieds

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Inside Marketing Consultant Andrew Baconandrew.bacon@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8537
Obit Legal Marketing Consultant Laura Bastinlaura.bastin@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8708
Telephone Marketing Consultant Colleen Rochefortcolleen.rochefort@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-7067
Real Estate Marketing Consultant Erin Stargelerin.stargel@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8596
Inside Marketing Consultant Melissa Meissnermelissa.meissner@thenewstribune.com (253) 552-7061

Local Businesses Sales Team — Tacoma and Gig Harbor

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Strategic Marketing Consultant Bernie Fernandezbernie.fernandez@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8504
Local Marketing Consultant Tom Allentom.allen@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8743
Local Marketing Consultant Dana Egglestondana.eggleston@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8553
National Accounts Coordinator Diane Stojakovichdiane.stojakovich@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8779
Local Marketing Consultant Karly Larsenkarly.larsen@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8443
Local Marketing Consultant Julie Davisjulie.davis@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8618
Local Marketing Consultant Megan McRaemegan.mcrae@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8532

Digital Sales Team

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Digital Marketing Consultant Kate Minerkate.miner@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8416
Digital Marketing Consultant Kim Ewingkim.ewing@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8355

Non-Profit Marketing

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Non-Profit and Customer Relations Coordinator Olivia Bidleman Carsonolivia.bidleman@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8809

Client Services Team

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Client Services Coordinator Ashley Pearsonashley.pearson@thenewstribune.com (253) 274-7327
Client Services Coordinator Robin Dentrobin.dent@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8518
Client Services Strategist Angela Sureshangela.suresh@thenewstribune.com (253) 552-7013
Client Services Strategist Elaine Vargaselaine.vargas@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8536

Subscriber Services

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Home Delivery Manager Kathy Chilsonkathy.chilson@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8723

Senior Editors / Administration

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Editor Dale Phelpsdale.phelps@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8681
Visuals editor David Montesinodavid.montesino@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8265
Regional growth editor Ian Swensonian.swenson@thenewstribune.com (253) 274-7388
Budget analyst Amy Gangstadamy.gangstad@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8765

Local News

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Business Debbie Cockrelldebbie.cockrell@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8364
Columnist Matt Driscollmatt.driscoll@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8657
Dining Sue Kiddsue.kidd@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8270
Pierce County courts Alexis Krellalexis.krell@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8268
News editor Adam Lynnadam.lynn@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8644
Business Kate Martinkate.martin@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8542
News editor Randy McCarthyrandy.mccarthy@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8277
State government Walker Orensteinwalker.orensteinthenewstribune.com (360) 786-1826
General assignment Sean Robinsonsean.robinson@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8486

Breaking News

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Breaking news reporter Stacia Glennstacia.glenn@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8653
Breaking news reporter Kenny Ockerkenny.ocker@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8627
Breaking news reporter Craig Sailorcraig.sailor@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8541

Sports

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Sports editor Darrin Beenedarrin.beene@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8656
Seahawks/NFL Gregg Bellgregg.bell@thenewstribune.com
Mariners TJ Cotterillt.cotterill@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8677

Opinion

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Editorial page editor Matt Misterekmatt.misterek@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8472
Editorial writer Karen Irwinkaren.irwin@thenewstribune.com (253) 552-7033

Visuals

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Visuals editor David Montesinodavid.montesino@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8265
Video journalist Peter Haleypeter.haley@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8628
Video producer Drew Perinedrew.perine@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8649

Editorial Assistants

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Editorial assistant Mary Andersonmary.anderson@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8673

Audience Growth Team

Title Name/Email Work Phone
Growth producer Ted Newmanted.newman@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8447
Growth producer Billie Porterbillie.porter@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8641
Growth producer Chad Scheercscheer@thenewstribune.com (253) 597-8418
Regional growth editor Ian Swensonian.swenson@thenewstribune.com (253) 274-7388

The Peninsula Gateway

Title Name/Email Work Phone
News reporter Danielle Chastainedanielle.chastaine@gateline.com (253) 358-4155
Sports editor Jon Manleyjon.manley@gateline.com (253) 358-4151

The Puyallup Herald

Title Name/Email Work Phone
News reporter Allison Needlesallison.needles@puyallupherald.com (253) 256-7043

