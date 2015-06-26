Contact Us

General telephone inquiries
Main Office: (253) 597-8742
General office hours
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Administration
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Publisher & President
|David A. Zeeckdavid.zeeck@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8554
|Vice President of Advertising
|Dawn Leibolddawn.leibold@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8487
|Editor and Vice President of News
|Dale Phelpsdale.phelps@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8681
Advertising Administration
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Vice President of Advertising
|Dawn Leibolddawn.leibold@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8487
|Senior Advertising Manager Tacoma and Gig Harbor
|Rob Whiterob.white@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8407
|Advertising Manager Tacoma
|Swati Puriswati.puri@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8413
|Digital Sales Manager
|Rod Coryrod.cory@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8460
|Senior Advertising Manager Olympia/Classifieds
|Melissa Jenkinsmelissa.jenkins@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8569
Classifieds
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Inside Marketing Consultant
|Andrew Baconandrew.bacon@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8537
|Obit Legal Marketing Consultant
|Laura Bastinlaura.bastin@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8708
|Telephone Marketing Consultant
|Colleen Rochefortcolleen.rochefort@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-7067
|Real Estate Marketing Consultant
|Erin Stargelerin.stargel@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8596
|Inside Marketing Consultant
|Melissa Meissnermelissa.meissner@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 552-7061
Local Businesses Sales Team — Tacoma and Gig Harbor
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Strategic Marketing Consultant
|Bernie Fernandezbernie.fernandez@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8504
|Local Marketing Consultant
|Tom Allentom.allen@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8743
|Local Marketing Consultant
|Dana Egglestondana.eggleston@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8553
|National Accounts Coordinator
|Diane Stojakovichdiane.stojakovich@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8779
|Local Marketing Consultant
|Karly Larsenkarly.larsen@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8443
|Local Marketing Consultant
|Julie Davisjulie.davis@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8618
|Local Marketing Consultant
|Megan McRaemegan.mcrae@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8532
Digital Sales Team
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Digital Marketing Consultant
|Kate Minerkate.miner@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8416
|Digital Marketing Consultant
|Kim Ewingkim.ewing@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8355
Non-Profit Marketing
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Non-Profit and Customer Relations Coordinator
|Olivia Bidleman Carsonolivia.bidleman@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8809
Client Services Team
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Client Services Coordinator
|Ashley Pearsonashley.pearson@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 274-7327
|Client Services Coordinator
|Robin Dentrobin.dent@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8518
|Client Services Strategist
|Angela Sureshangela.suresh@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 552-7013
|Client Services Strategist
|Elaine Vargaselaine.vargas@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8536
Subscriber Services
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Home Delivery Manager
|Kathy Chilsonkathy.chilson@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8723
Senior Editors / Administration
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Editor
|Dale Phelpsdale.phelps@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8681
|Visuals editor
|David Montesinodavid.montesino@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8265
|Regional growth editor
|Ian Swensonian.swenson@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 274-7388
|Budget analyst
|Amy Gangstadamy.gangstad@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8765
Local News
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Business
|Debbie Cockrelldebbie.cockrell@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8364
|Columnist
|Matt Driscollmatt.driscoll@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8657
|Dining
|Sue Kiddsue.kidd@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8270
|Pierce County courts
|Alexis Krellalexis.krell@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8268
|News editor
|Adam Lynnadam.lynn@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8644
|Business
|Kate Martinkate.martin@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8542
|News editor
|Randy McCarthyrandy.mccarthy@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8277
|State government
|Walker Orensteinwalker.orensteinthenewstribune.com
|(360) 786-1826
|General assignment
|Sean Robinsonsean.robinson@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8486
Breaking News
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Breaking news reporter
|Stacia Glennstacia.glenn@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8653
|Breaking news reporter
|Kenny Ockerkenny.ocker@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8627
|Breaking news reporter
|Craig Sailorcraig.sailor@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8541
Sports
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Sports editor
|Darrin Beenedarrin.beene@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8656
|Seahawks/NFL
|Gregg Bellgregg.bell@thenewstribune.com
|Mariners
|TJ Cotterillt.cotterill@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8677
Opinion
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Editorial page editor
|Matt Misterekmatt.misterek@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8472
|Editorial writer
|Karen Irwinkaren.irwin@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 552-7033
Visuals
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Visuals editor
|David Montesinodavid.montesino@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8265
|Video journalist
|Peter Haleypeter.haley@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8628
|Video producer
|Drew Perinedrew.perine@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8649
Editorial Assistants
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Editorial assistant
|Mary Andersonmary.anderson@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8673
Audience Growth Team
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|Growth producer
|Ted Newmanted.newman@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8447
|Growth producer
|Billie Porterbillie.porter@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8641
|Growth producer
|Chad Scheercscheer@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 597-8418
|Regional growth editor
|Ian Swensonian.swenson@thenewstribune.com
|(253) 274-7388
The Peninsula Gateway
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|News reporter
|Danielle Chastainedanielle.chastaine@gateline.com
|(253) 358-4155
|Sports editor
|Jon Manleyjon.manley@gateline.com
|(253) 358-4151
The Puyallup Herald
|Title
|Name/Email
|Work Phone
|News reporter
|Allison Needlesallison.needles@puyallupherald.com
|(253) 256-7043
Comments