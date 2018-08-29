Watch 101-year-old woman challenge firefighter to ping pong match

Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
Wooden City, located at 714 Pacific Ave. in downtown Tacoma, opened in late July. Most items are less than $20 and include everything from a fried chicken sandwich to handmade pasta with lamb bolognese sauce, as well as a menu of wood-fired pizza.
DJ Khaled, Chloe X Halle, and Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the 'On The Run II' tour at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Professional photos by Raven Varona & Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit.. Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.
The lip sync video challenge has been accepted by law enforcement agencies around the country. Now the Puyallup Police Department is preparing to unveil their production later this month with help from the community. Here's a sneak peek.
Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.