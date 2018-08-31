Events for the week ahead: Washington State Fair opens, Bumbershoot, Olympia Harbor Days, concerts and more

Friday (Aug. 31) — Monday
Fair concerts include Florida Georgia Line and Khalid
Besides the regular fun and attractions at the Washington State Fair, it’s also the showcase for several headliner concerts. This week’s Concert Series include:
▪ An Evening with Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $40-$70
▪ Khalid, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45-$80
▪ Florida Georgia Line 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $95-$160
▪ Lost 80s Live with A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Farrington and Mann, Naked Eye and Animotion, 4:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $40-$45
All tickets are available at thefair.com and include fair admission.
Friday (Aug. 31) — Sept. 23
It’s fair time! Learn what’s going on down on The Farm
The Washington State Fair roars into action this weekend for three weeks of fun. New this year is the interactive and educational exhibit, The Farm at Sillyville. Learn where Washington’s food comes from and how it ends up in the grocery store. It’s free. Also check out Discover the Dinosaurs open daily, tickets are $7. New for entertainment lovers is Outpost 47 with family-friendly seating, beer, wine and spirits and a line-up of free concerts.
Opening weekend also will feature the all new “Run the Puyallup”: a behind the scenes sneak peek of the fair in a 2.5k course on the fairgrounds. It is at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration is required: $45. Make plans to take in the annual rodeo the second weekend (Sept. 6-9) with the parade and cattle drive, plus high-flying competition.
Hours are Mondays, Thursdays-Fridays 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; weekends 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; closed Tuesday-Wednesday plus Tuesdays Sept. 11 and 18. Admission is $14 general, $11 kids 6-12 and seniors 62+, free for children 5 and younger.
Friday (Aug. 31) — Sunday
Tugboat races, salmon bake and beer highlight Harbor Days Festival
Celebrating the long maritime history of Olympia, the annual Harbor Days Festival takes over the waterfront from the Port Plaza to Percival Landing in downtown Olympia. Known for its vintage tugboat races, show and tours, the event also features cultural activities, a salmon bake and beer garden from the Squaxin Island Salish Seaport. Take in arts, crafts, food, entertainment, remote-controlled tugs, sand carving and tons of kids’ activities. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Go to harbordays.com for all the details.
Friday (Aug. 31) — Sunday
Bumbershoot brings big-name acts to Seattle Center
Billed as the biggest concert and music festival in Seattle, Bumbershoot returns this weekend for three days of music, comedy, film, art and food. With 15 different stages and/or venues there is something going on throughout the festival. Come out to see the likes of The Chainsmokers, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Portugal the Man, Ludicris and Blondie just to name a few. Wander the grounds at Seattle Center and you will find some kind of art form in progress. Hours are 1-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Three-day general admission is $240, Single-day admission is $130. Go to bumbershoot.com to get yours.
Thursday
‘Game of Thrones’ concert plays KeyArena
Delve into the music and the world “Game of Thrones” at its Live Concert experience. The evening will feature Ramin Djawadi, the show’s composer, leading an orchestra, choir and soloists in the production that visits the Seven Kingdoms. With a custom stage design and visuals the show will include new music and footage from the seventh season. Come out for the 8 p.m. concert on Thursday at KeyArena. Tickets start at $35 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Wake up, Maggie: Rod Stewart to play the White River Amphitheatre
On the road again this summer Rod Stewart, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, along with Cyndi Lauper will be making a last stop on their concert tour right here in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday. They will be hitting the stage at the White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. Tickets are $30-$500 and available through Ticketmaster
Saturday
Twisty Cup Pro Am competition at Museum of Glass
It’s a new take on glass blowing at the Twisty Cup Pro Am competition at the Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. Contestants are given seven minutes to complete a twisty cup that will be judged for style, design and performance. Come witness who will be the victor. It will be noon-5 p.m. Saturday and is included in museum general admission. Go to museumofglass.org to find out more.
