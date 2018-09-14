Events for the week ahead: Boz Scaggs, Concert Series at the fair, brews and music fest, local theater and more.

Saturday
Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation” tour comes to Kent
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lauryn Hill’s break-out album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” World Tour 2018 will stop Saturday at ShoWare Center at Kent, 625 W. James St. The 6 p.m. concert will feature the Grammy Award-winning album, along with more of Hill’s music. Tickets are $51.50-$127 and available at tickets.accessoshowarecenter.com
Saturday
Boz Scaggs to perform at Emerald Queen Casino
Grammy Award-winner Boz Scaggs started his career more than 40 years ago and is known for chart-topping albums of the late 1970s. He latest album, “Out of the Blues,” comes out this year. He will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Tickets are $40-$100 and available through Ticketmaster
Friday (Sept. 14) — Thursday
This week’s Washington State Fair headliners
This week’s Washington State Fair Concert Series includes comedy, country and culture:
An Evening with Terry Fator. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Known as the voice of entertainment. Tickets are $30-$55.
Toby Keith. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Country legend takes the stage. Tickets are $70-$95.
Fiestas Patrias Celebration. 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Celebrates Mexican culture and arts. Free with fair admission.
Lauren Daigle. 6:30 p.m. Monday. Christian music with special guest Zach Williams. Tickets are $30-$45.
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. With Cheap Trick. Tickets are $40-$60.
Brett Eldredge. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Long Way Tour with guests Runaway June and Devin Dawson. Tickets are $45-$75.
Tickets are available at thefair.com. Fair admission is included. prices.
Thursday
Chinese Warriors of Peking take to Rialto stage
Kicking off the fall season, the Chinese Warriors of Peking will take the stage at the Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. The troupe will fuse traditional Chinese customs with martial arts and acrobatics in the 7:30 p.m. show Thursday. Tickets are $29-$49 and available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org
Saturday
Beer galore at Hops & Crops festival
The Mary Olson Farm will be home to the annual Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival this weekend. The 21-plus event will feature more than 30 craft brews and ciders from local breweries, live music from the Northwest music scene and food. Free tours of the historic farmhouse will be offered. From noon-6 p.m. Saturday at the Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road SE, Auburn. Tickets are $20 at the gate and include a 5-ounce mug and five tokens. Designated driver admission is $10 at the gate. For more information, go to wrvmuseum.org/hopsandcrops.html
Friday (Sept. 14) — Sept. 30
“The Foreigner” starts Tacoma Little Theatre season
Tacoma Little Theatre kicks off its fall theater season with “The Foreigner,” a comedy about a painfully shy young whose eavesdropping reveals too much. It opens Friday and will continue through Sept. 30. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. Go to tacomalittletheatre.com for more information.
Friday (Sept. 14) — Oct. 7
Tacoma Musical Playhouse stages “Newsies”
Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, will present “Disney Newsies,” starting Friday and running through Oct. 7. Set in the turn-of-the century New York, it’s a rousing tale of teenaged “newsies” and their fight against arrogant publishers. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays with 2 p.m. matinees Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. Tickets are $22-$31 and are available by phone at 253-565-6867 or online at tmp.org
Sunday
Blues Vespers presents 10 String Symphony
Counting down to its last three shows at Immanual Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St. Tacoma, the Blues Vespers will present 10 String Symphony, a Nashville-based group touring behind their new record, “Generation Frustration.” There also will be a poem and brief reflection. Forest Beutel will perform after the show in the courtyard. The show at 5 p.m. Sunday is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 253-951-9870.
Comments