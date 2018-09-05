What’s new to eat at the fair?

Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gala performance of Hamilton in London on August 29, and the musical’s creator Lin Manuel Miranda was also there to witness the Prince’s reaction to the onstage depiction of his ancestor King George III.
Taylor Swift paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on August 28 during a concert in the legend’s hometown of Detroit. In clips shared by fans, Swift spoke about Franklin’s impact on music, and her fight for feminism and civil rights.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
Wooden City, located at 714 Pacific Ave. in downtown Tacoma, opened in late July. Most items are less than $20 and include everything from a fried chicken sandwich to handmade pasta with lamb bolognese sauce, as well as a menu of wood-fired pizza.
DJ Khaled, Chloe X Halle, and Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the 'On The Run II' tour at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Professional photos by Raven Varona & Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit.. Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.
The lip sync video challenge has been accepted by law enforcement agencies around the country. Now the Puyallup Police Department is preparing to unveil their production later this month with help from the community. Here's a sneak peek.