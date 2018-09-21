Events for the week ahead: Final week of the Washington State Fair, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit opens, car show, music, comedy and more

Friday (Sept. 21) — Sunday
Plenty of music as Washington State Fair wraps up
As the Washington State Fair winds down this weekend, the Concert Series will wrap up with:
▪ Macklemore. Performing solo, with special guest XP. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $85-$110.
▪ Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. One Show Fits All World Tour. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45-$65.
▪ Rascal Flatts. With special guest Trent Harmon. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $60-$90.
All tickets include fair admission. Go to thefair.com for more information.
Friday (Sept. 21) — Oct. 14
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel subject of traveling exhibit
The historic artwork of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel is coming to the Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma, in a traveling exhibit. The ceiling paintings from the chapel have been reproduced in their original size using state-of-the-art technology. The exhibit opens Friday and will continue through Oct. 14. Entry times are noon-1:30 p.m., 1:45-3:15 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m., 5:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; and 1-2:30 p.m., 2:45-4:15 p.m., 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:15-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays. Admission is $24, $15 military and $12 student. Go to broadwaycenter.org to learn more.
Saturday
Classics to headline car and truck show at Sprinker
In one of the last car shows of the season, the Hi-Tec Collision Classic Car and Truck Show will take over the outfields Saturday at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S.,Tacoma. Stroll through the grass and admire the classic vehicles, all from 1985 or earlier. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the show will continue until 3 p.m. Free. More information is available at bit.ly/2wJwUeD.
Friday (Sept 21)
Romeo Santos brings Golden Tour to Seattle
Known as the “King of Bachata,” Romeo Santos hails from New York City and has collaborated with Marc Anthony, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Carlos Santana and Kevin Hart. His Golden Tour is coming to WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle, for a 7:30 p.m. concert Friday. Tickets are $139.50-$497 and available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday —Sunday
Lots for rock lovers at Cascade Gem and Mineral Show
The Cascade Gem & Mineral Show will be the place to be for rock, mineral and gem lovers this weekend. There will be kids’ activities, demonstrations and more than 20 dealers, plus a free rock for every child. Check out all kinds of rocks, from rough to jewelry. The show will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Green River Community College, 12401 SE 320th St., Auburn. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 253-322-3736 or go online to cascademineralogicalsociety.org
Thursday — Sept. 29
Christopher Titus doing 3 nights of stand-up comedy in Tacoma
Having appeared on Comedy Central, the Fox TV show “Titus” and his podcast from “The Combustion Lounge,” Christopher Titus still performs stand-up comedy and will be at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma, for a three-night engagement. He will open Thursday (Sept. 27) with a 7:30 p.m. performance, with additional shows at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. Tickets are $25-$35 and are available at tacomacomecyclub.com
Sunday
RuPaul’s Drag Race finalists to perform during tour stop
Coming off the reality TV show of the same name, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour features drag queens who competed on the show. Hosted by Bob The Drag Queen, the 8 p.m. show Sunday at The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, will feature performances by Season 10 finalists Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Eureka and Kameron Michaels along with fan favorites. Tickets are $49-$59 and available at stgpresents.org
Tuesday
Power of Play Luncheon to support early learning
In support of early learning, the Children’s Museum’s Annual Power of Play Luncheon at the Venice Ballroom at Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway Plaza, Tacoma, will feature Ali Modarres, director of urban studies at the University of Washington Tacoma, speaking on the importance of honoring children. Proceeds will benefit programs and educational opportunities offered by the museum. Tickets are $50 and can be gotten at playtacoma.org/poplunch
