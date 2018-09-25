The magic of “The Wizard of Oz” lives on

“The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” lives on in movies, a museum and now a new adaptation by the KC Ballet.
By
A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Entertainment

A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.

The Hate You Give official trailer

Movie News & Reviews

The Hate You Give official trailer

Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.

British Army gives Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Celebrities

British Army gives Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service