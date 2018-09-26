Elton John to bring career-ending tour to Tacoma Dome

Elton John is extending his career-ending tour into next year and making his only Washington stop at the Tacoma Dome, the city announced Wednesday.
The 71-year-old, recently named Billboard magazine’s most successful male solo artist of all time, will play the Dome on Sept. 17 and 18 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began earlier this month.
John is known for a myriad of top singles, primarily from the 1970s, including “Crocodile Rock,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Tiny Dancer.” The England native is a Commander of the Order of the British Empire and was once the director of English soccer team Watford, which he grew up supporting.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or at the Tacoma Dome box office. VIP packages are available at eltonjohn.com starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments