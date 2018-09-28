Events for the week ahead: Film, art and book fest, Cider Swig, classical music, blues and more

Friday (Sept. 28) — Sunday
40-plus authors coming to Lakewood festival
The Annual Lakewood Film, Art & Book Fest, combining previous festivals into one, is three days of award-winning films, an art show featuring local artists and more than 40 authors reading and signing. Among them will be Tami Oldham Ashcraft, author and co-star of the movie “Adrift.” Hours are noon-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Admission is free, seating is limited and on a first-come basis. Additional information is available at lakewoodfestival.org
Saturday
Peninsula swig all about hard cider
To show what’s happening locally with hard cider, the Annual Cider Swig — Greater Peninsula Cider Festival will include two dozen regional makers offering more than 90 hard ciders from noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. There will be food trucks and live music. Budapest West, Spare Thyme, Celtic Folk Punk and The Bog Hoppers will perform. Tickets are $32 and include five drink tokens and a six-ounce festival glass. Designated driver tickets are $10. Go to gigharborfoundation.org/cider-swig to get the details.
Friday (Sept. 28) — Sunday
Fall migration the time for birding festival
Timed for the start of the fall migration, the Wings Over Willapa Festival showcases birding opportunities on the Long Beach Peninsula and includes classes, workshops, guided tours and an art show. Tours include a kayak trip, a bird walk at Cape Disappointment State Park, barge trips into Willapa Bay as well as self-guided tours. Registration is required. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children and free for kids younger than 7. A Friday night social and registration will be from 5-9:30 p.m at the Salt Hotel and Pub. Go to friendsofwillaparefuge.org/wings-over-willapa for details.
Friday (Sept. 28)
First chamber series offering looks to Hungary
With the theme of “Around Town — Around the World,” the Second City Chamber Series will offer a trip through the region and a musical exploration of the world. The winter season will kick off with “Songs From a Hidden Land,” which will take listeners to the Hungary of the middle 20th century as researched and imagined by Tacoma author Connie Hampton Connally. She will share from her book, “The Songs We Hide,” between selections. The Girsky Quartet will be featured at the 7:30 p.m. performance at the Great Hall of Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $25; $23 seniors and military; free for ages 18 and under. They are available by phone at 253-572-8863 or online at scchamberseries.org
Sunday
Final Blues Vespers season calls on all stars
In its final season, the Blues Vespers will bring out the stars for Northwest Blues All Stars at Blues Vespers at 5 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Host and creator the Rev. Dave Brown is retiring as Immanuel’s pastor, as will his well-known Blues Vespers concert series this fall. Performing Sunday will be the Mark Riley Trio, with appearances by Jay Mabin, Randy Oxford, Stacey Jones, Kim Archer and others. Admission is free; donations are encouraged. For more information, call 253-951-9870.
Sunday
Men’s revue coming to the Rialto Theater
The men’s revue Magic Men Live has traveled to more than 100 cities, taking a page out of the “Magic Mike” movies to offer a fun-filled evening of entertainment. The 8 p.m. show will be at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $29, $39 and $49 and are available by phone at 253-597-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org
Saturdays
Annual sale of glass pumpkins starts Saturday
It’s the time of year for getting a glass pumpkin as the Tacoma Glassblowing Studio presents Northwest Glass Pumpkin Patches. The “patches” feature 1,000 to 2,000 hand-blown glass pumpkins, crafted in a variety of colors, shapes, sizes and price ranges by local glass artisans. Admission is free and prices start at $35. Here are the upcoming dates:
▪ 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 29) at Gig Harbor Farmers Market, 5503 Wollochet Drive NW, Gig Harbor.
▪ 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Windmill Gardens, 16009 60th St. E., Sumner.
▪ 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20 at McLendon’s Hardware, 1015 N. Pearl St., Tacoma.
▪ 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup.
Friday (Sept. 28) — Saturday
Two days of shopping at Rebel Junk market
The Rebel Junk Vintage Market is a trove of everything from repurposed and vintage home decor to farmhouse finds and industrial goods. It is coming to the Tacoma Dome for two days of shopping — 6-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $16 for a two-day pass, $9 for Saturday, free for kids 12 and younger. To learn more go to rebeljunk.com
