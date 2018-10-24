Tap into your inner villain for this Lacey library event -- and we mean you, adults

Unlikely though it might seem, the Lacey Timberland Library is throwing a party Saturday for the likes of Voldemort, the Wicked Witch of the West, and the Grinch.
Literary villains of all kinds are most welcome at the library’s first VillainCon, named for the gathering of super villains in the 2015 film “Minions.”
The program, for teens and adults, promises “evil snacks,” malevolent crafts and a DJ spinning tunes, but at its heart it’s an opportunity to explore an evil alter ego — or at least look like one.
Cosplay events, where people dress as favorite characters, have become popular at the Timberland libraries, librarian Kelsey Smith told The Olympian. “We thought the idea of dressing up as a favorite literary villain — especially around Halloween — would be a fun topic.”
“We anticipate that a lot of people will dress up,” said library staffer Bettina Adragna, who revealed that she “might or might not” dress as Ridley Duchannes from the 2009 young-adult novel “Beautiful Creatures” by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl.
Librarian Jennifer Robertson will be costumed as the White Witch from C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” while Smith is torn between playing Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Harry Potter” foe Dolores Umbridge. (Staffer Meghan Hall, who came up with the idea for VillainCon, wasn’t available for comment on her costume.)
Smith said she’s intrigued by the fact that both Ratched and Umbridge are evil yet choose to work in what are generally thought of as helping professions.
“Dolores Umbridge is really interesting because she dresses in pink and likes kittens and fluffy things and things that look cute, but she’s this horrible person,” Smith said. “She’s a witch, but she doesn’t approve of magic in a way. She is of that world, but she also kind of hates that world.”
Such complexities may be part of why so many people are fascinated by villains, she said.
“A lot of times in literature, they’re the most interesting characters,” she said. “And particularly right now, I feel like our society is kind of struggling with a lot of ethical issues. It’s interesting to try to get into the mind of someone who doesn’t always have the good of other people in mind.”
For library patrons who dare to dress for the dark side, there’ll be a “treacherous threads” fashion show with prizes, and an artist will be on hand to do portraits of the villains.
It also might take a bit of daring to try the evil snacks. Adragna revealed that the malicious menu includes dark-side cookies, cursed pizza, Turkish delight (favored by the White Witch) and “something to do with vanilla wafers and villains.” (Villainilla wafers?)
The malevolent crafts remain something of a mystery — although the idea calls to mind the “Monster Book of Monsters” that Harry Potter and friends faced at Hogwarts — but partygoers will get to play games including Zombie Dice and Tsuro, in which dragons battle to the death.
“It’s an existential destructive game,” Adragna said of the latter. “You’re trying to get the dragons to fly off the board or crash into other dragons.
“There’s no way to avoid dying. It’s just a matter of who dies first.”
VillainCon
- What: The Lacey Timberland Library invites teens and adults to celebrate the literary characters they love to hate with a fashion show, music, games, crafts and treats. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite villain.
- When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE
- Admission: Free
- More information: 360-491-3860, trl.org
The monstrous and the malevolent
VillainCon is the last of the library’s programs offered in conjunction with PBS’s “Great American Read” series. The episode “Villains and Monsters” celebrated, among others:
- Voldemort from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: He Who Shall Not Be Named, as he’s commonly called, is as central to the beloved series as Harry himself.
- The Queen of Hearts from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland”: The queen might be a bit two-dimensional, but she is always red with rage, which she expresses by ordering the beheading of anyone who annoys her.
- Frankenstein’s monster — or Frankenstein himself — from Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”: Depending where your sympathies lie, the PBS show points out, you might fear the hideously ugly and murderous monster or the scientist who creates and seeks to destroy him.
